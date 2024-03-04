Beyond Fashion: Akofa Edjeani calls for mental reorientation during Ghana month

Akofa Edjeani

Actress and producer, Akofa Edjeani, has stressed the necessity for Ghanaians to embrace a new mindset conducive to the nation's advancement during this Ghana month celebration.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Edjeani emphasized the need for a positive outlook towards the Ghanaian movie industry, urging citizens to actively contribute to its enhancement as part of their observance of Ghana Month.



"It's not just about donning Ghanaian attire and accessories; we must undergo a mental reorientation. Merely wearing them doesn't automatically make us truly Ghanaian or African in mindset. We need to internalize the essence of Ghana and actively participate in its growth," she asserted.



Highlighting the importance of the film sector, Edjeani urged stakeholders to prioritize its revitalization, viewing it as a demonstration of patriotism and love for the nation.



"Our focus should include the revitalization of our film industry. Why did we relinquish our film hub? We've sold it off, leaving us without a dedicated space. If we are genuinely celebrating Ghana, we must invest in endeavors that benefit our nation," she emphasized.

Supporting Edjeani's stance, actor Mawuli Semevo emphasized the pivotal role of theatre in a nation's progress, cautioning against any attempts to stifle its growth.



"In contemplating our orientation, we must acknowledge that any nation suppressing theatre impedes its social, political, economic, and democratic development," Semevo remarked, drawing attention to the broader implications of neglecting the arts.



Drawing from their collective experience in the movie industry, both Edjeani and Semevo expressed concerns about Ghana's film industry's diminishing significance, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to reverse the trend.