Counsellor Charlotte Oduro sends strong message to LGBTQ+ community

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro, the vocal Ghanaian counsellor has warned the LGBTQ+ community not to take their influence tactics to the school where her children are enrolled in.

According to her, she has realized that the above-mentioned community most often visits various schools to educate them on their practice, a new move that has been adopted by Westerners.



She however fumed at them for not being the ones who nurture and sponsor her children’s school fees hence, they do not have the right to determine the gender of her children.



“We have people who set out rules and regulations but we go by what we know. If you want to have an affair with a woman, I do not care but do not go and preach about it at my children’s school because you don’t pay school fees for me”, she said during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



The woman of God asserted that she wouldn’t condemn or speak ill of the LGBTQ+ community but would continue to stand by her belief in Christianity.

“If you want to go for any man or sleep with any woman, it is your choice. It does not change what I believe in. With my level of Christianity, whether I’ll be successful or not, I still believe in it, and I stand with it. The problem is they want to impose things on us. They go to various schools to influence the child I feed and pay his school fees just to determine his sex. Are they okay? It wouldn’t happen in Ghana here unless they continue to do it outside the country. Every man needs a woman and every woman needs a man," she stated.



