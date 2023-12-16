Deborah Vanessa went to my child’s school to do LGBTQ+ 'advocacy' – Sam George

Deborah Vanessa is a known pro-LGBTQ+ activist

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Pramprah, Sam Nartey George, has given an explanation as to why he is championing the passage of Ghana’s draft Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill), currently being considered by parliament.

According to him, he has no issues with what people decide to do in their private lives but what worries him is attempts by LGBTQ+ persons and their advocates to inculcate their lives into Ghanaians especially children.



“And for those saying that why is Sam George interested in this? I’m not interested in what happens in the privacy of your bedroom. It is not my business.



“It is because these same people have taken what is their private perversion and are bringing it into my children's classroom,” he said in an interview on Starr FM on Thursday, December 14, 2023.



The lawmaker went on to narrate how Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa, who he accused of being an LGBT advocate, allegedly went to the school of his child and told them that it is normal to be gay.



“North Lagoon Little Angles, they take somebody who calls henrself an influencer and a so-called social media celebrity, to a school to sit with children aged 8 to 11 and tell them that it is okay for them as boys to love boys.

“Deborah Vanessa…. What she is doing is grooming. She told them this. The video was there, they posted it on Instagram. Now the school after the backlash has taken the video down. Did the school seek the permission of parents for that kind of education to be given to their chidren?” he quizzed.



He added, “These are some of the things that are making me and my blood boil… these people think that our whole lives must be defined by what they do in their bedrooms”.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.