Diana Asamoah composes campaign song for Dr. Bawumia

Renowned songstress, Diana Asamoah, has taken a step into the political arena by composing a campaign song for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Asamoah unveiled the song, which lauds Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities and presents him as the optimal choice to helm the nation.



In her conversation with Pratt, Asamoah highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s intelligence and down-to-earth nature, underlining the necessity for a unifying figure like him to steer Ghana towards positive transformation.



Expressing her admiration for Dr. Bawumia’s ability to foster unity, Asamoah conveyed the widespread desire among Ghanaians to witness his leadership, citing his proven track record and commendable character.

While the song has been introduced to the public through the interview, Asamoah has not yet announced its official release to the general populace.



A snippet from the song encapsulates the sentiment surrounding Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy: “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is knowledgeable and bold. He is a humble person capable of uniting people. Ghanaians are calling for him because we need him.”



As the nation gears up for the December 7 polls, Dr. Bawumia will contend against John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and other presidential aspirants.