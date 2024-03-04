GTA boss applauds Multimedia's Ghana Month Initiative

Akwasi Agyeman

Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has hailed Multimedia Group, the operators of Joy FM, for spearheading the Ghana Month initiative.

Speaking on the eve of Joy FM's 2024 Ghana Month celebration, where the station recreated Nkrumah’s 1957 Independence Declaration, Agyeman conveyed his appreciation at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



“I want to congratulate you on Ghana Month’s tenth anniversary. Multimedia alone is capable of this. We value your efforts to further the development of Ghana, our homeland,” he stated.



In addition, Agyeman called upon the media to continue championing the preservation of Ghana’s rich culture and values.



“We must work together to protect what our nation has to offer. Therefore, please let’s take care of nature, let’s take care of what we have, and let’s make sure that what God has given us is able to be preserved during the journey that we are about to embark on, the many tourist sites and attractions,” he emphasized.



The celebration on Thursday, February 29, 2024, featured poetry, dance, and music.

The University of Ghana choir delivered captivating performances of Uncle Ato’s ‘Oman Beye Yie’ and the Ghana Month theme song.



Renowned figures in Ghana’s spoken word and poetry scenes, Nana Asaase and Chief Moomen, also took the stage, addressing themes of Ghana’s independence, national pride, and the imperative to uphold its ideals.



Highlighting Ghana's diverse cultural heritage, the Great Africa Heritage Dance Ensemble showcased traditional music and dance forms such as kete, fontomfrom, kpalongo, and bamaya.



The event culminated with a stirring reenactment of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's famous independence speech, expertly performed by the Globe Productions ensemble.