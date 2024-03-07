John Dumelo delivers uplifting independence day message

John Dumelo

Actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo delivered an uplifting message on Ghana’s 67th Independence Day, highlighting the significance of agriculture and unity in shaping a promising future for the nation.

In a video shared on various social media platforms, Dumelo underscored agriculture as a realm of boundless opportunities for Ghana's advancement.



Acknowledging the prevailing challenges and adversities, Dumelo encouraged Ghanaians to maintain optimism and utilize available resources optimally to enhance their livelihoods.



Dumelo emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in laying the groundwork for "a prosperous future, where aspirations are cultivated, barriers are surmounted, and optimism is reaped."



Expressing unwavering faith in Ghana’s resilience, he portrayed the country as a beacon of hope and endless possibilities.

Watch the video below:



