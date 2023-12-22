‘Next time ask Sam George about a ‘side boy’ and not just a ‘side chick’– Sister Derby to interviewers

Sister Derby and Sam George

Deborah Vanessa, also known as ‘Sister Derby’, has responded to Sam George’s claims that he has never engaged in an extra-marital affair.

Earlier in an interview with Bola Ray’s on the StarrChat show, Sam George challenged any lady to provide evidence of ever being his side chick.



The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament said his wife embodies a full package that entails being a wife and a side chick, hence, the decision not to crave any other woman.



“My life is work, house and church. If you know any girl anywhere, I am dating, just call her to the show, I am waiting. I am throwing a challenge out there. Anybody should bring evidence. You won't ever see me sitting at a spot alone or with some random girl. If you see me anywhere, especially at +233, my wife is always sitting by me,” he told Bola Ray on the StarrChat show



His comments have since stirred reactions across social media with tons of netizens expressing doubts.



Deborah Vanessa, his nemesis, joined in the discussion as she took to the comment section of one of the blogs to chide the lawmaker.



She has asked that in his next interview, the conversation should transcend from just ‘side chicks’ to ‘side boys’.

“Next time ask him same question about side boy. His answer might be different,” she wrote.



Sister Derby and Sam George’s feud



Sister Derby doesn’t see ‘eye-to-eye’ with Sam George and this is as a result of his strict advocacy in Parliament to pass an anti-LGBTQ bill.



The Ningo-Prampram MP, who has not shielded away from making his stance clear on ensuring that the bill is passed, has since received severe backlash from Sister Derby, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ society in Ghana.

















