Nicholas Omane Acheampong warns against voting for Mahama

Ghanaian musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has strongly advised against voting for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections. Acheampong asserts that Mahama, being a former President, has nothing to lose and might subject Ghanaians to hardship if elected.
In a widely circulated video, Acheampong expressed his concerns, emphasizing that the people of Ghana should choose a president who faces future elections and thus remains accountable to the electorate. He cautioned against electing someone like Mahama who, with no further elections to contest, might not prioritize the interests of the Ghanaian people.
Acheampong's statement in the viral video was clear: "Mahama is coming for revenge. He is coming to pay the people of Ghana back. He does not have any election to contest so he should not be considered." He urged voters to select a candidate who will actively seek their support in future elections, fostering accountability.
The musician advocated for voting in a leader who will "come and beg for our votes so that he will be accountable," contrasting this with Mahama's perceived lack of electoral motivations. Acheampong warned of potential suffering if Mahama were to be elected as president again.
Mahama is coming for revenge - Nicholas Omane Acheampong pic.twitter.com/IFqlTqa9yj— NPP Projects Bureau (@BureauNpp) April 13, 2024
