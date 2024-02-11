Oboy Siki warns against taking Bawumia's vision for Ghana serious

Oboy Siki

Kumasi-based actor, Oboy Siki, has voiced his skepticism regarding Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recent address outlining his vision for Ghana.

Siki urged Ghanaians not to place too much trust in Bawumia's promises for the nation's future.



"For him, Dr. Bawumia cannot be trusted, and so people should not consider his recent promises and vision for Ghana when voted for as President with any seriousness," Oboy Siki remarked during a radio interview on Angel FM.



Siki alleged that the Vice President has betrayed "his father" (President Akufo-Addo) by pledging to scrap certain taxes introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led government, of which Bawumia is a part.



Dr. Bawumia took to the stage on Wednesday, February 6, 2024, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to articulate his vision as a presidential hopeful. During the lecture, he delineated a number of initiatives he intends to undertake if elected President in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.



Watch the full video below: