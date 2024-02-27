President Akufo-Addo announces 20% tax rebate and incentives for Ghana's film industry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, reaffirmed his government's dedication to bolstering the production of top-tier content and films for the global stage.

Emphasising the importance of the movie industry, he announced the implementation of a 20 percent tax rebate on select movie equipment as part of supportive measures.



President Akufo-Addo, speaking on behalf of his administration, stated, “Government, through the National Film Authority, is committed to supporting the production of world-class content and films, as well as increasing the cinema infrastructure in Ghana and, by extension, on the continent."



He highlighted forthcoming fiscal incentives for cinema projects, including tax breaks, VAT exemptions, and import duty waivers on film production equipment. Additionally, a significant 20% tax rebate for strategic film productions and film financing reliefs are being finalised by Cabinet, expected to be introduced soon.

The president also stated the government's efforts to enhance tourism, citing the establishment of Ghana’s inaugural Kente Museum in Bonwire, Ashanti Region. He indicated The museum serves as a bastion of cultural preservation, symbolising Ghana's rich heritage.



He also added that plans for the construction of Heroes Park, dedicated to commemorating Ghana's founding fathers - the Big Six and other prominent figures including Kwame Nkrumah - have reached advanced stages, with construction set to commence imminently.