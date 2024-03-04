Samira Bawumia offers support to ailing music icon KK Kabobo

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, has extended her support to veteran Ghanaian music icon, KK Kabobo, who is currently battling a serious liver ailment.

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, conveyed Mrs. Bawumia's generous donation during a visit to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra, where KK Kabobo is undergoing medical treatment.



While the exact sum of the donation remains undisclosed, KK Kabobo's family has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the gesture from Mrs. Bawumia.



Despite his health struggles, KK Kabobo took a moment to acknowledge the overwhelming support he has received from his loved ones, family, and friends, particularly within the media community.

He expressed deep gratitude and urged Ghanaians to continue keeping him in their thoughts and prayers as he journeys towards recovery.



The movement to aid KK Kabobo gained significant traction following a sincere plea from broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who shared the musician's challenges on Facebook on February 26.