2024 election: Former Presbyterian Moderator urges Ghanaians to elect competent and sincere leaders

Moderpator Presby A1 1 696x553.jpeg The six-story Multipurpose Office Complex was named after Rev. Prof. Mante

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has stressed the importance of electing a competent and sincere leader in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

He urged voters to scrutinize the history of presidential aspirants and to avoid candidates who lack integrity and ability.

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong emphasized the strength of Ghana’s cultural diversity and urged politicians to refrain from exploiting it.

The six-story Multipurpose Office Complex was named after Rev. Prof. Mante in honor of his contributions to the College and the Church.

