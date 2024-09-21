News

2024 Elections: “I am excited that we picked No. 8” - Mahama

John Mahama JM.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President and 2024 flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his excitement and optimism after the Electoral Commission’s ballot drawing on September 20, where his party secured the No. 8 position for the upcoming presidential elections.

