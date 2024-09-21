2024 Elections: “I am excited that we picked No. 8” - Mahama

Menu ›
News
Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Former President and 2024 flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his excitement and optimism after the Electoral Commission’s ballot drawing on September 20, where his party secured the No. 8 position for the upcoming presidential elections.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- IMANI Africa slams EC’s 'clownish tactics' in plot to rig 2024 Elections
- Election 2024: Catholic Bishops’ Conference urges EC to uphold impartiality and adherence to law
- Voter register not yet finalized – EC
- Bawumia is man of the moment – Kufuor
- We in NDC are humble and honest enough to submit ourselves to investigative bodies – Mahama
- Read all related articles