News
2024 elections: It’s shameful NPP and NDC are now putting together a manifesto – ALAN K

Screenshot 2024 06 28 035317.png Alan John Kyerematen,

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Alan John Kyerematen, the flagbearer for the Movement For Change, criticized both the NPP and the NDC for their lack of preparedness ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Kyerematen expressed disappointment that despite their long years in power, neither party has yet presented a clear plan for the country's future.

He contrasted this with his own approach, highlighting that he has already completed and shared his "Great Transformation Plan," which details concrete solutions rather than vague promises.

Kyerematen emphasized his commitment to offering a roadmap for addressing Ghana's challenges, distinguishing himself from the traditional manifesto approaches of the major parties.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
