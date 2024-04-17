Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt is the biggest political scam in Ghana's history – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, labeling them as the "biggest political scam" in Ghana's history.

During his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in Nalerigu, Mahama urged Ghanaians to make informed decisions in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections, questioning whether anyone would vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after enduring over seven years of severe hardship.



“Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th republic. Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me [that] anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again,” he said.



Mahama expressed surprise that after experiencing significant challenges over seven and a half years, anyone would still support the NPP.



"Maybe those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again. But I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives, in these seven and a half years," he added.