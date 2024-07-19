Mahama Campaign criticizes IEA over presidential debate announcement

The Mahama 2024 Campaign has harshly criticized the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for announcing a presidential debate for the 2024 elections without first consulting the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement on Friday, July 19, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the Mahama campaign, called the IEA's actions "completely unacceptable." She emphasized that the IEA failed to officially inform the NDC, a major political party in Ghana, before making the announcement.



The campaign asserted that the IEA does not have constitutional authority to organize election-related activities and accused the institute of acting in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Mahama team also highlighted their ongoing engagement with citizens, led by their presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, focusing on addressing the needs and concerns of Ghanaians.