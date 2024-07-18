News

3

Fitch Solutions predicts NDC victory in 2024 elections

John1Mahama 3.jpeg John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fitch Solutions, a research and data firm, predicts that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana's general elections on December 7.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live
