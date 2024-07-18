Fitch Solutions predicts NDC victory in 2024 elections

Menu ›
News
Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Fitch Solutions, a research and data firm, predicts that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana's general elections on December 7.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- Mahama campaign team slams Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for false report on Russia trip
- Mahama urges Ghanaians to vote for change in 2024 elections
- I will reset Ghana in four years – Mahama
- Mahama pledges lean, highly efficient government to curb expenditure
- My government will resurrect the constitutional review processes – Mahama
- Read all related articles