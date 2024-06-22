Akufo-Addo warns NDC

President Akufo-Addo has cautioned members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and others against inciting trouble before, during, and after the 2024 elections.
His warning comes after NDC youth were seen brandishing weapons at former President Mahama's office.
Addressing the issue at a church service, Akufo-Addo stressed that such actions would not succeed under his watch, assuring that peace would be maintained.
He called for prayers and support from all Ghanaians to ensure unity and progress. The President also highlighted efforts to restore economic growth post-COVID-19, urging collective effort and cooperation for continued recovery.
