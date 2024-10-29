“No more filling of passport forms from 2025” — Bawumia promises simple process with Ghana Card

Menu ›
Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has pledged to simplify Ghana’s passport application process, aiming to eliminate the need for paper forms by 2025.Read full article
