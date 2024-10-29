“No more filling of passport forms from 2025” — Bawumia promises simple process with Ghana Card

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has pledged to simplify Ghana’s passport application process, aiming to eliminate the need for paper forms by 2025.

Speaking to a crowd in the Nkwanta North constituency, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to use the Ghana Card as the only required document for passport applications. This change, he noted, would make the process faster and more accessible to all Ghanaians.



Explaining his plan, Dr. Bawumia shared that under his proposed system, applicants would simply present their Ghana Card and pay the necessary fees, with no additional forms required.



“What we will then do is to make people submit their Ghana Card and pay the fees. It will be simple—you will not fill any forms from 2025,” he declared.



This digital initiative, he added, would reduce processing times and improve public service efficiency.



Despite some critics suggesting that digitalisation may overlook immediate economic concerns, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that a digital-first approach would provide essential infrastructure for long-term development.

“Digitalisation is fundamental to Ghana’s long-term development, as it enables more transparent, reliable, and accessible systems for all citizens,” he noted, underscoring the importance of building a digital foundation for governance.



The NPP flagbearer’s proposal goes beyond just passport applications, reflecting his commitment to advancing Ghana’s public service sector with technology. He assured supporters that, if elected, he would make digital reforms a priority, aiming to modernize essential services and reduce bureaucratic delays.



Dr. Bawumia encouraged Ghanaians to embrace these upcoming changes, stating that they will not only save time but also make public services more accessible.



“Digital systems save time, reduce stress, and will make public services accessible to everyone,” he stated.