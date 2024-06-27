News

News
Bawumia is best bet for 2024 general elections -Deputy Defence Minister

Kofi Amankwa Manu MP For Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency Kofi Amankwa Manu

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Mr. Kofi Amankwa Manu, MP for Atwima Kwanwoma and Deputy Minister for Defence, has urged Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahammud Bawumia in the upcoming elections to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.

Addressing Aboabo Kesse residents, he highlighted the government's achievements over the past seven years, emphasizing Bawumia's contributions to policy formulation.

Manu asserted that Bawumia, as president, would outperform former president John Dramani Mahama, and encouraged voters to support NPP parliamentary candidates in the December 7, 2024, polls.

Source: The Chronicle
