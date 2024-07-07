News

Bawumia will be a listening President if elected says UG research guru

George UG Lecttt.png Dr. George Domfe

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. George Domfe believes that Vice President Bawumia would be a listening president if elected.

Bawumia's choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, was influenced by the desires of NPP party members, reflecting his responsiveness to the party's constituents.

Dr. Domfe also highlighted the strong support for Dr. Opoku-Prempeh based on research findings.

Additionally, he pointed out the strategic importance of choosing a running mate from the Ashanti Region due to its electoral significance for the NPP.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com
