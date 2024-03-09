Central Forum commends NDC for selecting Prof Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama's running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

Civil society organization, Central Forum, has praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for selecting Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a statement signed by Mr. Kwesi Dawood, Co-Rapporteur of the Forum, the organization lauded Prof Opoku-Agyemang for her dedicated service of integrity, commitment, and professionalism.



The statement highlighted her role as an academic colossus poised to empower women across the political spectrum. Describing her nomination as epic, ordained, and a game-changer, the Forum emphasized that it reflected a victory choice enhancing the charisma of the party's flagbearer, Mr. Mahama.



The Forum characterized Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a figure of decency, integrity, honesty, achievement, approachability, and accessibility. They asserted her result-oriented approach, appreciation for Ghanaian values, non-tribalistic stance, and widespread respect among neutrals, the middle class, women, youths, and the masses.

The organization expressed confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's potential to restore dignity and trust to the Vice President's office, which they claimed had been tarnished by the current occupier. They emphasized her commitment to improving women's participation and representation in political leadership, underscoring the decades of experience and innovation she brings to the role.



The Central Forum extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stating that her nomination resonated well with women in the Central Region and beyond. They pledged to work diligently to deliver popular votes for Mr. Mahama in the upcoming election, describing the chosen ticket as a positive turning point for the Central Region.



Additionally, the Forum urged women to support and uplift each other in leadership positions, emphasizing that the nation's sustainable growth depended on the full inclusion of its female human resource base.