Delayed policies show parties aren't serious - Political strategist warns

Menu ›
News
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah, has expressed concern that the delayed release of policy documents by the NDC and NPP may be perceived as a lack of seriousness.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- NPP-UK, YEF raises £1.2 million in cash and pledges to support Bawumia’s campaign
- President Akufo-Addo vows to enforce vigilantism laws ahead of December 2024 elections
- 2024 election is for NPP – Obour
- Yellow Ghana is an undercover operation to destabilise my work – Alan Kyerematen
- 'Ghana is changing faster than Europe' - Chairman Wontumi
- Read all related articles