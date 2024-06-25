News

News
Delayed policies show parties aren't serious - Political strategist warns

Professor Kobby Mensah Professor Kobby Mensah

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah, has expressed concern that the delayed release of policy documents by the NDC and NPP may be perceived as a lack of seriousness.

