Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a fantastic person says NDC MP, Ricketts-Hagan

Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Bawumia

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of Parliament for Cape Coast South constituency, has defended Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh against claims of arrogance.

He described Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a fantastic person, emphasizing his assertiveness and intellectual engagement.



Other panelists and the Vice President of IMANI Africa also spoke in support of Dr. Opoku Prempeh's capabilities and track record.

Further, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) approved Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections.



