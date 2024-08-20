Voter register not yet finalized – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified that the voter register for the 2024 General Election is still provisional and will only be finalized after an upcoming exhibition exercise.
This exercise is intended to correct any errors, ensuring the voter register is accurate and credible for the election.
Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the EC, confirmed that the commission is working within legal guidelines and has already provided political parties, including the NDC, with copies of the provisional register.
The EC encourages registered voters to verify their details during the exhibition, which starts on August 20.
Read full article
- Bawumia is man of the moment – Kufuor
- We in NDC are humble and honest enough to submit ourselves to investigative bodies – Mahama
- 2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda
- Eelction 2024: We’ll secure 14 parliamentary seats in the North – NDC
- Mahama as president did not want Free SHS for the north and Ghana – Bawumia claims
- Read all related articles