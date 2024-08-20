Voter register not yet finalized – EC

Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman for EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified that the voter register for the 2024 General Election is still provisional and will only be finalized after an upcoming exhibition exercise.

This exercise is intended to correct any errors, ensuring the voter register is accurate and credible for the election.



Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the EC, confirmed that the commission is working within legal guidelines and has already provided political parties, including the NDC, with copies of the provisional register.

The EC encourages registered voters to verify their details during the exhibition, which starts on August 20.



