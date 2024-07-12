Mahama campaign team slams Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for false report on Russia trip

The Mahama Campaign Team has criticized Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for publishing a false story claiming that John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited Russia to seek campaign support.

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the campaign's spokesperson, the reports were denounced as fabricated. Mogtari clarified that Mahama was in Russia to launch the Russian translation of his memoir, "My First Coup D’etat and Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa," at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.



"We repudiate the unprofessional pseudo-journalists and media institutions who have made themselves willing conduits for the spreading of malicious lies against the NDC and Mr. Mahama," Mogtari stated. She accused the media of irresponsibility and recklessness in their conspiracy to support the NPP and Dr. Bawumia's campaign.

Mogtari urged Ghanaians to disregard these false reports, emphasizing that Mahama and the NDC are focused on promoting their vision for Ghana's development and good governance.



