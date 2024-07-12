News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama campaign team slams Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for false report on Russia trip

John Mahama Z John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Mahama Campaign Team has criticized Asaase Radio and Daily Guide for publishing a false story claiming that John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited Russia to seek campaign support.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: