GJA lifts media blackout on Farouk Aliu Mahama after apology

Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has announced the lifting of the media blackout imposed on Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, following an assault on a Citi News reporter.

The temporary restriction on media coverage lasted over three months, starting from the assault incident on January 27, 2024.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, GJA President Albert Dwumfour revealed that the decision to lift the blackout was influenced by Mahama's demonstration of remorse and commitment to collaborate with journalists to enhance their safety and security.



"Farouk Aliu Mahama apologized for the assault and pledged to work towards restoring cordial relations with the media in the Northern region and the country as a whole," Dwumfour stated.



He added that Mahama withdrew his lawsuit against GJA, Citi TV, and Citi FM, and expressed readiness to settle amicably with the victim and the media houses involved.



"After meeting to discuss the reconciliation gesture by the MP, the pleas by the minister of information designate and deputy designate together with the positive feedback from the management of Citi TV, the GJA and its partners have decided to end the media boycott placed on Farouk Aliu Mahama, the MP of Yendi.," Dwumfour announced.

"We therefore respectfully, request all media organisations to take note and act according with effect from today, May 9, 2024," he added.



The GJA president also addressed the previously lifted media blackout on MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, stating that while the blackout was lifted earlier, efforts to ensure justice continue.



He noted that Koomson has cooperated with investigations into the assault on a journalist and has identified suspects, although the case remains under police investigation.



Dwumfour emphasized the effectiveness of the media blackout policy in deterring attacks on journalists, stating that it has raised awareness and contributed to a reduction in such incidents.