Oppong Nkrumah urges GJA to hold police and judiciary accountable over attacks on journalists

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, has called upon the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to hold the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary accountable to ensure to swift handling of cases regarding attacks on journalists in the country.

He said this during an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, underscoring the crucial role these institutions play in addressing matters related to the safety and well-being of journalists.



Oppong Nkrumah's remarks follow recent assaults on two journalists, leading the GJA to declare a media blackout on two politicians suspected to have orchestrated the attacks. Recognising the limitations of the National Media Commission (NMC) in independently resolving such issues, the Information Minister stressed that the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary are pivotal in addressing attacks on journalists.

Nkrumah urged the GJA to consistently hold these institutions accountable, ensuring thorough investigations and legal pursuit of reported cases.



He emphasised the need for sustained pressure to prevent any lapses in addressing attacks on journalists, stating, "We have to consistently hold them accountable so that they can't come around and tell us that we didn't hear about this and that there was no evidence of it."