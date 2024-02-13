Media has right to blacklist disrespectful newsmakers - Prof Karikari

Prof Kwame Karikari

Prof. Kwame Karikari, an academic and journalist, has emphasised the media's prerogative to blacklist any newsmaker or public official whose actions disrespect the journalism profession.

Stressing the importance of media independence as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution, Prof. Karikari denounced any actions by newsmakers, particularly politicians, that assault media practitioners, deeming them offensive to constitutional provisions.



He asserted that when a public official, especially a minister, conducts themselves in a manner that undermines journalistic principles without rectification, the media reserves the right to impose a blacklist.



Professor Karikari argued that such measures serve as a potent tool for the media to safeguard its integrity and maintain journalistic standards.



Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express, he highlighted the imbalance in power dynamics where politicians can selectively boycott certain media outlets and teams. He advocated for the media's reciprocal right to respond to such actions.

Recent incidents led the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to enforce a total blacklist on Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, following an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting. Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, faced a similar blacklist after reportedly assaulting a Citi FM reporter during the NPP Parliamentary elections.



While acknowledging criticism of the blacklist strategy, Professor Karikari clarified that while imposing a blacklist on key institutions like Parliament and the Presidency would be inappropriate, individual politicians disrespecting the media should face consequences.



He reiterated that assaulting a journalist signals disdain for the media, warranting media blacklist as a legitimate response.