NMC boss refuses to apologise for criticising GJA's media blacklist approach

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has asserted that he will not apologise for his critical stance on the Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) directive to blacklist two Members of Parliament.

During an event organised by the GJA, Ayeboafo in his address labeled the directive as "dysfunctional and unproductive" and suggested pursuing legal avenues to address such acts against journalists.



His comments has been criticised by the GJA president, Albert Dwumfour, and other groups, Ayeboafo remains resolute in his position.



In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Ayeboafo emphasised his entitlement to his views and opinions, stating that he would not hold a grudge against anyone for differing perspectives on the matter.

Ayeboafo reiterated that if previous attacks against journalists had not been adequately addressed by relevant institutions, the media fraternity should collectively explore alternative methods to demand justice rather than resorting to a blackout.



"I will not apologize to anybody for holding that position because that is my view, and I will not begrudge anybody from holding a contrary view," the NMC chairman said.



"My position and I posited it in my presentation is that we must not be dismayed because there was something, and we said that there were impediments in our way. We must work together to ensure that those impediments are removed and from henceforth we demand justice," he added.