Govt breaks silence on injunction on Dormaahene over Berekumhene’s funeral

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the chieftaincy minister, has confirmed that the government tried to impress on Dormaahene to respect the planning committee arrangements for the funeral of the late Berekum Paramount Chief.

Last month, it emerged that the Berekum Traditional Council had secured an injunction against Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, from attending the funeral on a particular day.



The November 22 court process came less than 24 hours to the date Dormaahene wanted to attend, which was the day planned for the attendance of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Asamoah Boateng confirmed in an interview on TV3 that he had personally called the Dormaahene to consider other options aside the day Otumfuo was also billed to attend.



“I called him and I pleaded with him, that Nana, look at the programme, you are meant to be there on Wednesday, not Thursday because I know the public discourse would not be peaceful if you appeared on the same day,” he said.



The minister confirmed that the Dormaahene explained that Wednesday was a ‘dabone’ – a bad day – for him and that he could not possibly attend.

Asked his thoughts about the injunction, and its propriety or otherwise, he said he did not have an opinion on it, save that maybe it was what the traditional council saw as the best option.



