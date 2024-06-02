'Have you received Akufo-Addo's 419 cars?' - Mahama asks okada riders

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Class FM Online

Former President John Mahama has criticized the Akufo-Addo government for failing to deliver on its promise to replace okada (commercial motorbike) riders' bikes with cars, calling it a "419 promise."

At a meeting in Ashaiman, Mahama reiterated his commitment to legalizing okada if he wins the 2024 elections, stating that this will create employment and reduce the high unemployment rate, which has risen from 8.5% in 2016 to 14.7%.

Mahama highlighted the potential benefits of legalizing and regulating okada, citing successful examples from East Africa and promising training and licensing support for riders.



Read full article