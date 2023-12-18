I called Dormaahene and told him not to attend Berekumhene's funeral - Chieftaincy Minister

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left)

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has confirmed that he told the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, not to attend the final funeral rites of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

The Dormaahene had stated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the same day the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Speaking on the matter during an interview on TV3 on December 18, 2023, Asamoah Boateng said he told the Dormaahene not to attend the event on the same day as the Asantehene because of the threat of violence.



“… I called him (Domaahene), I think he said it publicly, so I would tell Ghanaians that yes indeed I called him… and I pleaded with him that Nana look at the programme, you were meant to be there on Wednesday.



“… He had the reason that he couldn’t attend the funeral on Wednesday because it was a bad day. But I explained to him that unfortunately, I didn’t draw the programme, the programme people put him on Wednesday, so he must go and explain," he said.



The Minister added, “I also advised that with the numbers he was going to come with, if the Thursday was possible which it wasn’t, and the numbers also coming from Otumfuo, there would be a clash. The 2 of them would be decent enough but with the support and backers there can’t be a guarantee”.

Background:



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyemang Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Meanwhile, speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.

He said that even though he is not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.



