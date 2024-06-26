I’m prepared to stand prosecution if any wrongdoing is detected in the SSNIT hotels saga – SSNIT Board Chair

Elizabeth Ohene, SSNIT Board Chair

Elizabeth Ohene, SSNIT Board Chair, has defended the selection of Rock City Hotel as the strategic investor for a 60% stake in four SSNIT-owned hotels, asserting the process was transparent and above board.

In response to allegations by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ohene stated no government officials were involved, as SSNIT's Act doesn't require it.

She emphasized readiness for prosecution if any corruption is found and highlighted the public nature of the process, including advertisements and discussions in Parliament, aiming to ensure SSNIT's independence from government interference.



