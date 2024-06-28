News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

''Intimacy videos on social media'' - More details on suspended Assin Central PC for NDC

Nurein 600x375 Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate (PC) Nurein Shiabu Migyimah just ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: