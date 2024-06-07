Kyerematen expresses concern over loss of confidence in Ghana’s economy

Menu ›
News
Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: GNA
Presidential hopeful Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed concern over the loss of confidence in Ghana's economy due to cedi depreciation, speculation, and inflation fears.
He spoke to traders, market women, and youth in Koforidua, promising to introduce measures to stabilize the currency and restore economic stability.
He highlighted his past achievements as Minister of Trade and Industry, including a national export strategy and digital platform for youth employment.
Kyerematen called for a move beyond party manifestos to a national development plan prioritizing continuity in governance.
Read full article
Source: GNA
Related Articles:
- Election 2024: 38.9% of voters prefer Bawumia as President – Survey
- 3.7% electorates ready to sell their votes – Survey
- Mahama will win 2024 election – Goosie Tanoh
- Maybe God wants you to fulfill the National Cathedral promise – Apostle tells Bawumia
- Another journalist assaulted in Yendi
- Read all related articles