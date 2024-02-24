Mahama accuses Bawumia of copying policy his proposals

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has leveled accusations against Vice President Bawumia, claiming that Bawumia plagiarised his sincere promises while simultaneously contributing to the poor governance currently afflicting Ghanaians.

During his address on February 23, 2024, at the NDC LAB Policy Dialogue in Aburi's Peduase Valley Resort, Mahama expressed satisfaction with the policy dialogue's conclusion. He underscored the NDC's readiness in presenting policy proposals well in advance of the upcoming elections.



Mahama commended the NDC LAB for its strategic thinking around policy options to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians. He emphasised the urgent need for national reconstruction amidst challenges such as high unemployment rates and worsening living conditions.



Criticising the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of accountability, Mahama accused Vice President Bawumia of borrowing his long-standing policy proposals.



Mahama noted Bawumia's recent promises to reduce the government's size, abolish certain taxes, and carry out constitutional reforms, attributing these ideas to his opponent despite Bawumia's alleged role in the current administration's poor governance.

Mahama, highlighting his own record as Vice President and President, contrasted it with his opponent's performance, emphasising a history of taking responsibility. He pledged to implement promises, including establishing a resilient governance structure and supporting indigenous businesses in the digital economy, while reassuring Ghanaians of protecting their votes for a fair electoral outcome.



Expressing confidence in his policies, Mahama pointed to over sixty different proposals, with the 24-hour economy policy gaining significant traction among Ghanaians, especially the youth.



He asserted that this policy offered hope for a shift from the perceived mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, aiming for a more prudent and forward-looking approach to address economic challenges and generate well-paying jobs.