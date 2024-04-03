Mahama attributes 'dumsor' to mismanagement of power assets and ESLA collateralisation

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed the recent power outages in Ghana, to the mismanagement of the country's power-generating assets and the collateralisation of the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA).

ESLA was introduced by the government to consolidate various levies in the energy sector to finance power generation and address accumulated debts. However, Mahama contends that the decision to collateralise ESLA proceeds has contributed to the resurgence of power outages.



Expressing concern for the adverse effects of erratic power supply on businesses and households, Mahama emphasised the need for accountability and collective action to tackle the ongoing power crisis.

"The country has been plunged into darkness. Mismanagement of our generating assets and collateralisation of the ESLA, which was meant to provide the resources to finance current and legacy debt, has led us back into the doom zone.



"The best government can do is to eat humble pie, take responsibility for the problem, and work to address it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. I’m aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation," Mahama stated.