Mahama highlights NDC's forward-thinking approach in policy preparation for 2024 elections

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) forward-thinking approach in crafting policy proposals ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi during the NDC LAB Policy Dialogue, Mahama commended the meticulousness of the NDC LAB in shaping the party's manifesto and governance strategy.



Highlighting the significance of refining policy proposals to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian electorate, Mahama addressed the country's economic challenges, pointing to a staggering unemployment rate of 14.7% reported by the Ghana Statistical Service. He attributed the economic crisis to what he described as shocking mismanagement and ineptitude by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Describing the current situation as a catastrophic economic meltdown, Mahama pointed to worsening living conditions, high inflation, rising inequality, and unsustainable public debt. He also criticised governmental corruption and politicised governance institutions, stressing the need for urgent rebuilding with progressive and sustainable policies.



The Policy Dialogue, attended by over 200 experts from various sectors, focused on key thematic areas such as finance and economy, human development, and governance. Mahama expressed confidence in the policy proposals emerging from the dialogue, aligning with the issues raised during his nationwide tours.

Mahama outlined the NDC's commitment to implementing progressive policies, highlighting the flagship "24-hour economy" policy as transformative for boosting productivity, creating jobs, and addressing socio-economic challenges. He addressed concerns about the New Patriotic Party's attempts to discredit NDC's proposals, emphasising the party's track record of accountability.



Reiterating the NDC's pledge to protect the electoral process's integrity, Mahama concluded the Policy Dialogue by pledging to lead the NDC in building a better Ghana that reflects the aspirations and identity of its citizens.



As the party prepares to launch its manifesto, Mahama expressed confidence in the readiness and eagerness of Ghanaians to join in rebuilding the nation.