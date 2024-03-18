Mahama promises accelerated export development programme if elected president

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed plans for an accelerated export development programme if elected, aiming to boost the country's export sector.

In a meeting with stakeholders from the maritime and port industries, including the Importer and Exporters Association of Ghana, the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Mahama outlined his vision. He emphasized his personal commitment to chairing the programme, with representation from stakeholders in maritime and port sectors.



The proposed programme intends to streamline export processes, making it easier for exporters to ship their products and thereby stimulating more exports. Mahama stressed the importance of balancing trade between imports and exports, highlighting the benefits of increased export revenue for the country.



Additionally, Mahama addressed plans for the import sector, proposing the establishment of a transit terminal at the country's northern border to serve landlocked neighboring countries. This initiative aims to facilitate direct transportation of containers to the terminal, potentially reducing logistical challenges faced by importers.

Furthermore, Mahama outlined plans to license financial companies and non-banking financial institutions to provide short-term loan facilities for importers struggling to clear goods at the port. This arrangement would enable importers to access immediate funds to clear their containers, ensuring smoother operations while preventing delays and congestion at ports.



However, Mahama emphasized the need for government regulation to safeguard the interests of importers and prevent financial companies from exploiting them. He underscored the importance of balancing the interests of all stakeholders involved in import and export activities.