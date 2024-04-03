Mahama promises import restrictions on essential goods to boost local industries

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed his intentions to impose import restrictions on specific essential commodities if elected president.

During a meeting with members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra, Mahama highlighted the need for legislative measures to support local businesses and industries.



He emphasized plans to rejuvenate key sectors like the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) with a focus on downstream aluminum production.

Mahama outlined his strategy to enhance local production capacity for essential items such as rice, sugar, tomato, fish, poultry, meat products, vegetable cooking oil, and pharmaceuticals. He stated that once domestic production capacity is strengthened, his administration would impose restrictions on the excessive importation of these goods.



"We work to revamp and reignite strategic industries such as Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) because of the downstream aluminium sector while boosting the production of rice, sugar, tomato, fish, poultry, meat and meat products, vegetable cooking oil, and pharmaceutical products. Once local capacity in the production of these and many other products is increased and boosted, we shall place restrictions on the unbridled importation of these items," Mahama said.