News
Mahama urges Ghanaians to vote for change in 2024 elections

John1Mahama 3.jpeg John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to Ghanaians to support him and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in the 2024 general elections. He urged citizens to reject the "corrupt, greedy, and arrogant" NPP government.

