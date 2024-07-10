Mahama urges Ghanaians to vote for change in 2024 elections

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to Ghanaians to support him and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in the 2024 general elections. He urged citizens to reject the "corrupt, greedy, and arrogant" NPP government.

The former President promised to restore the dignity and prestige of the presidency, which he believes the current administration has tarnished. He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would vote for him to alleviate the nation's hardships and bring an era of prosperity and progress.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Mahama stated, “With your votes, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and I will restore dignity, humility, vision, and experience to the presidency. The time for change is coming, and I am confident that on December 7, you will vote to end the suffering of this nation.”



Mahama emphasized his commitment to creating decent jobs, reviving the economy, and improving livelihoods, pledging to reset the country, fix the broken economy, and establish a National Women’s Bank to support women-owned businesses.