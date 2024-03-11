Mahama urges government transparency on 'dumsor' with clear load-shedding schedule

John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to openly acknowledge the existence of 'dumsor' (power outages) and provide a well-defined load-shedding timetable in response to recent power disruptions across the country.

During his "Building the Ghana We Want" Tour in the Upper West region, Mahama emphasized the need for transparency, stating that Ghanaians are well aware of the ongoing load shedding and are simply seeking a clear schedule to plan accordingly.



Mahama, as a former president, highlighted his commitment to keeping the public informed about challenges and the steps taken to address them during his tenure. Expressing concern, he noted that the current administration has not been as forthcoming in addressing the issue of power outages.



"When I was president, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana things are not going well and this is what we are trying to do about it. I think my honesty was one of my major problems because I didn’t think I should fool my people," Mahama remarked.

He highlighted the current challenges faced by the government, including issues with generation assets, payment for gas, and fuel costs, leading to daily load shedding ranging from 280 to 480 megawatts. Despite these challenges, Mahama criticized the government for not providing a clear timetable for power outages, commonly known as 'dumsor' in Ghana.



"We will just put off the light anytime and reduce the number of megawatts so the system won’t go down. But we don’t call it dumsor and so there is no dumsor but we know that it is dumsor," he stated, urging the government to be transparent and address the issue with a defined load-shedding schedule.