My priority is to stabilize the cedi - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to prioritize stabilizing the Ghanaian cedi if re-elected, aiming to restore economic stability and address the ongoing economic turmoil.

In a recent post on X, Mahama emphasized that his economic policies would focus on sustainable growth and fair distribution of wealth.



He committed to implementing sound economic management and comprehensive reforms to achieve these goals.

The declining value of the cedi has significantly impacted the standard of living for Ghanaians, highlighting the urgency of Mahama's proposed measures.



Read full article