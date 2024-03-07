NDC officially confirms Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama's running mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

A statement signed by NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, confirming the Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama's running mate read, "Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket."



John Mahama, experssing confidence in his running mate stated, "I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her intergrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections."

Below is the full statement from the NDC:



