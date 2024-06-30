NDC sacks Northern Regional director of elections

Fiifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has removed Alhaji Animu Mohammed Adams from his role as the Northern Region Director of Elections.

A letter dated June 19, 2024, signed by General Secretary Mr. Fifi Kwetey, cited the Conflict and Dispute Resolution Committee's recommendation for Adams to step aside.



The decision was discussed and approved by the Functional Executive Committee on April 23, 2023.

Mr. Arnold Mashud has been appointed the new Director of Elections for the Northern Region.



