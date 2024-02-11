NMC boss and GJA president clash over media blacklist of MPs

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo and Albert Dwumfour

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has sparked controversy by clashing with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over the GJA's directive to media houses to blacklist two MPs accused of assaulting journalists.

During an election reporting workshop organized by the GJA and the US Embassy Ghana Elections 2024 Project in Kumasi, Mr. Ayeboafo, condemned assaults on journalists, and criticised the GJA's approach as "dysfunctional and unproductive," advocating for legal avenues instead.



Mr. Ayeboafo argued that while it's disheartening for journalists to face violence, boycotting or blacklisting MPs is not the most productive reaction. He emphasised the need to combat impunity with justice, urging adherence to the rule of law and due process.

In response, GJA President Albert Dwumfour expressed disappointment, highlighting that the GJA had exhausted legal institutions before issuing the directive. He defended the association's stance, stating that abnormal situations require unconventional approaches, and criticized Ayeboafo for not seeking clarification before expressing disagreement.



“He’s a senior journalist and a veteran he didn’t take his time to even ascertain from us what informed the decision, he hasn’t communicated to us. And he just came here to say it’s just dysfunctional? He couldn’t give us functional ways to solve it, and he has run away. It’s unfortunate. The NMC has abandoned its core mandate, and you come and say this because you are heading a state institution, you come and disagree with the entire media body. The system has failed us, the system is not working,” Mr. Dwumfour said.