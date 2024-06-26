NPP Primary: Tamale High Court orders Walewale EC to bring ballot boxes, voter register to court

The Tamale High Court has ordered the West Mamprusi Electoral Commission to produce the ballot box and voter register from the January 27, 2024, NPP Walewale primary.
Plaintiff Hajia Lariba Zuwera disputed Dr. Mahama Tia Kabiru's victory, leading to the court's injunction against Dr. Kabiru's candidacy.
Despite the NPP's attempt at an out-of-court settlement, tensions remain.
The North East Regional Chairman, Professor Naa Nabila Sulemana, criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for not resolving the internal party conflict, highlighting his familial ties to the former MP, Hajia Lariba Abudu.
