NPP strategy of instilling fear in NDC working – Prof Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi

Campaign lead for John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, has claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is using fear tactics for the 2024 elections, which has caused doubt among some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members about their chances of winning.

He urged NDC members to remain confident, dismissing the NPP's influence.



Alabi highlighted the historical alternation of power between the two parties and insisted that there is nothing special about the NPP's current position.

He encouraged focusing on campaign efforts and protecting the ballot box, dismissing threats about power retention as empty and made by cowards.



