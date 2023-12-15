PHOTOS: Asantehene holds ‘extravagant’ nine lessons and carols to mark Lady Julia’s birthday

Scenes from the Lady Julia's (5the from the right) birthday party

The wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu (Oheneyere), celebrated her birth, on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

To make the celebration, the Asantehene held a nine lessons and carols service at his private residence in Kumasi on Thursday evening.



The renowned chiefs of the Asanteman, members of the clergy as well as members of the public were all in attendance at the event.



Pictures of the event shared by The Asante Nation on Facebook showed the Asantehene and his wife singing.



Lady Julia and her relations could also be seen dancing at some point while the Otumfuo could also be seen interacting with some children who attended the event.



She could also be seen cutting her birthday cake with the help of some of her relations.



